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Kinoafisha Films The Tutor The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Semey 29 March 2026

The Tutor Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Semey

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
23:55 from 1800 ₸
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