Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bir tup alma agashy Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Semey

Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sat 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bir tup alma agashy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
13:25 from 1600 ₸ 17:00 from 1600 ₸
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more