Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Semey
8 February 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
20:40
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree