Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Semey
23 January 2026
Gipnoz Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qazyna Cinema
Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
2D, KZ
15:05
from 4000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree