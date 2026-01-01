Menu
Kinoafisha Films Qazaq Alemi 2 Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Semey 15 January 2026

Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 15 January 2026 Screenings in Semey

How do I book tickets for Qazaq Alemi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
17:20
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1600 ₸ 20:35 from 1600 ₸
