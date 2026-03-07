Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Semey
9 March 2026
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 9 March 2026 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
16:30
from 1600 ₸
21:35
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree