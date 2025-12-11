Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Semey
11 December 2025
Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
17:00
from 1600 ₸
Smart Cinema
g. Semey, ul. Trusova, 4a
2D, KZ
20:30
from 4500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree