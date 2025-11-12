Menu
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Semey
12 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 12 November 2025 Screenings in Semey
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1600 ₸
13:00
from 1600 ₸
18:55
from 3000 ₸
20:45
from 1600 ₸
21:50
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
