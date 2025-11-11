Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy, 2025 Screening times in Semey
11 November 2025
Akennin balasy Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Sun
9
Mon
10
Tue
11
Wed
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Akennin balasy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
15:25
from 3000 ₸
22:40
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree