Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Baqyt qushagynda Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Semey

Baqyt qushagynda, 2025 Screening times in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Baqyt qushagynda? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
22:00
Qazyna Cinema Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
2D, KZ
20:15 from 4000 ₸ 22:10 from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
18:10 from 1600 ₸ 21:30 from 1600 ₸
Smart Cinema g. Semey, ​ul. Trusova, 4a​
2D, KZ
18:35 from 4500 ₸ 20:15 from 1600 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more