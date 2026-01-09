Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in Semey 10 January 2026

Primate Showtimes – 10 January 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
11:30 from 4000 ₸ 13:05 from 4000 ₸ 18:35 from 4000 ₸ 23:55 from 1600 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more