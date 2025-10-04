Menu
Films
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз, 2025 Screening times in Semey
4 October 2025
Жұмбақ қыз Showtimes – 4 October 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tomorrow
4
Sun
5
Mon
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
11:40
17:00
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, KZ
11:00
14:15
from 1600 ₸
19:00
from 1600 ₸
