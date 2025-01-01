Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Semey
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Semey
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree