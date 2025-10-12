Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Saken
Saken, 2025 Screening times in Semey
12 October 2025
Saken Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Saken?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, KZ
11:50
19:20
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Saken
2025, Kazakhstan, Concert
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree