Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Semey
14 February 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 14 February 2026 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for GOAT?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
10:00
from 1600 ₸
11:40
from 1600 ₸
15:05
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Lembayung
2024, Indonesia, Horror, Thriller
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree