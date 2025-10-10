Menu
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy, 2025 Screening times in Semey
All about animated film
Tomorrow
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
12:45
from 1600 ₸
14:20
from 1600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
