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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary, 2026 Screening times in Semey
21 March 2026
Project Hail Mary Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Semey
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How do I book tickets for Project Hail Mary?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Dastan Cinema 3D
g. Semey, ul. Lenina, 2
2D, RU
23:10
from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
16:30
from 4000 ₸
23:10
from 4000 ₸
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