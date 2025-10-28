Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, 2025 Screening times in Semey 28 October 2025

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Showtimes – 28 October 2025 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
20:20
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
2025, USA, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more