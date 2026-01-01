Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Semey

All about animated film
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Showtimes in Усть-Каменогорск

Today 1 Tomorrow 2 Sat 3 Sun 4
Format
Group Screenings
MaxOn Cinema Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
14:25 from 3000 ₸ 18:00 from 3500 ₸ 19:35 from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
