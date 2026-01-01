Menu
Films
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Semey
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Semey
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Showtimes in Усть-Каменогорск
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
MaxOn Cinema
Ust-Kamenogorsk, ulitsa Kazahstan, 62
2D, RU
14:25
from 3000 ₸
18:00
from 3500 ₸
19:35
from 3500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
