Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Semey
28 January 2026
Mercy Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
15:25
from 4000 ₸
19:05
from 4000 ₸
22:05
from 1600 ₸
