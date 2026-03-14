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Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Semey
17 March 2026
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Semey
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
14:00
from 4000 ₸
23:30
from 4000 ₸
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