Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic, 2026 Screening times in Semey 8 March 2026

Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic Showtimes – 8 March 2026 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
10:00 from 1600 ₸ 23:30 from 1600 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more