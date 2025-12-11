Menu
Kinoafisha
Semey, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Semey
13 December 2025
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Showtimes – 13 December 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Five Nights at Freddy's 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
01:00
from 1600 ₸
11:00
from 3000 ₸
17:00
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Deep Sea
2023, China, Adventure, Animation, Drama
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree