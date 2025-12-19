Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Now You See Me 3 Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Semey 23 December 2025

Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 23 December 2025 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
19:30 from 1600 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
A Writer's Odyssey 2
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny
2025, USA, Drama, Horror
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more