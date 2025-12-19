Menu
Films
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Semey
22 December 2025
Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 22 December 2025 Screenings in Semey
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
Facts
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sun
21
Mon
22
Tue
23
Wed
24
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema
g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
19:30
from 1600 ₸
