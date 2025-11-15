Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Now You See Me 3 Now You See Me 3, 2025 Screening times in Semey 15 November 2025

Now You See Me 3 Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Semey

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Sat 15 Sun 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Now You See Me 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
11:20 from 1600 ₸ 16:15 from 1600 ₸ 19:55 from 1600 ₸ 23:55 from 3000 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
2025, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
2023, Great Britain, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more