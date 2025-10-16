Menu
The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Semey

The Black Phone 2, 2025 Screening times in Semey

Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
How do I book tickets for The Black Phone 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qazyna Cinema Semey, ulitsa Shugaeva, 28
2D, RU
22:00 from 1600 ₸
Rabbit Cinema g. Semey, ulitsa Boztaeva, 44/2​, 1 etazh, Rabbit Cinema
2D, RU
23:05 from 1600 ₸
Smart Cinema g. Semey, ​ul. Trusova, 4a​
2D, RU
20:20 from 1600 ₸ 22:00 from 4500 ₸
