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Tau adam
Showtimes for Tau adam (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Showtimes for Tau adam (2026) in Shchuchinsk today
Tau adam
Comedy
2026 / Kazakhstan
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
18
Wed
19
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
16:10
from 1700 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1700 ₸
13:20
from 1700 ₸
15:10
from 1700 ₸
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