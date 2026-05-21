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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Today
21
Format
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KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinema Alem
g. Kokshetau, ul. Kuybysheva, 34
2D, KZ
17:10
from 2000 ₸
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, KK
17:50
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
16:50
from 2800 ₸
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