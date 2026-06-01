Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk 24 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Evolution? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 13:10 from 2000 ₸ 16:20 from 2500 ₸
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more