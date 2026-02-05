Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shelter Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Shelter, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
All about film
Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shelter? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
17:30 from 2500 ₸ 22:50 from 3000 ₸
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more