Menu
Kinoafisha
Shchuchinsk, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Showtimes in Кокшетау
Tomorrow
30
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 6 Rio
g. Kokshetau, ul. Saken Zhunusova, 7/1, TRTs «Rio»
2D, RU
11:30
from 2400 ₸
12:50
from 2400 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree