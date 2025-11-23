Menu
Films
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
23 November 2025
Wicked: For Good Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in Shchuchinsk
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
14:00
from 1900 ₸
18:40
from 2200 ₸
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
