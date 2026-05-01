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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 12:55 from 2000 ₸
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