Films
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
22 February 2026
Skazka o tsare Saltane Showtimes – 22 February 2026 Screenings in Shchuchinsk
All about film
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
12:00
from 2000 ₸
15:50
from 2500 ₸
