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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
29 March 2026
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Shchuchinsk
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
13:00
from 2000 ₸
16:10
from 2500 ₸
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