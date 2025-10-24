Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films My Pet Dragon My Pet Dragon, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

My Pet Dragon, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
All about film
Today 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for My Pet Dragon? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
15:40 from 2000 ₸ 19:10 from 2000 ₸
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more