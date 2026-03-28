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Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
29 March 2026
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Shchuchinsk
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
10:00
from 1500 ₸
11:30
from 2000 ₸
14:35
from 2000 ₸
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