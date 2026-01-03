Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chebi 2 Chebi 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Chebi 2, 2026 Screening times in Shchuchinsk

Tickets
All about film
Today 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chebi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Grand 3D g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
16:50 from 2500 ₸ 18:40 from 2500 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more