Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Shchuchinsk
21 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 21 December 2025 Screenings in Shchuchinsk
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Grand 3D
g. Shchuchinsk, ul. Edomskogo, 21V
2D, RU
13:30
from 3000 ₸
18:50
from 3500 ₸
22:20
from 4000 ₸
