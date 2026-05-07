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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 12 May 2026

Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 12 May 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
13:25 from 1100 ₸
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