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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 12 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
17:10 from 1100 ₸ 23:10 from 1100 ₸
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