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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 14 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about animated film
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Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
10:00 from 1100 ₸ 14:15 from 1100 ₸ 16:05 from 1100 ₸
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