Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Gold'n Rahat Gold'n Rahat, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev 11 November 2025

Gold'n Rahat Showtimes – 11 November 2025 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 7 Sat 8 Sun 9 Mon 10 Tue 11 Wed 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Gold'n Rahat? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
21:40 from 1100 ₸
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more