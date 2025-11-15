Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Auru Auru, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev 15 November 2025

Auru Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Thu 13 Fri 14 Sat 15 Sun 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Auru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
19:30 from 1100 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more