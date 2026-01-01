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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 2 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 2 April 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Thu 2 Fri 3 Sat 4 Sun 5 Mon 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Super Mario Galaxy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
11:50 from 1100 ₸ 15:15 from 1100 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
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Taptym-au seni 3
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Ready or Not: Here I Come
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Moshenniki
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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
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Bayqa! Alayaq!
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