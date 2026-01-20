Menu
Kinoafisha Films 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 25 January 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Thu 22 Fri 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
23:55 from 1100 ₸
