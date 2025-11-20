Menu
Films
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev
Thu
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
21:35
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
