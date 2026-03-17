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Kinoafisha Films Carevna-lyagushka 2 Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 25 March 2026

Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
17:00 from 600 ₸
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