Films
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev
15 March 2026
Carevna-lyagushka 2 Showtimes – 15 March 2026 Screenings in Satbayev
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Thu
12
Fri
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
14:20
from 1100 ₸
20:05
from 1100 ₸
